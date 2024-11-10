Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

