AIA Group Ltd Sells 18,541 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

