Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $9,398,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $53.84 and a 12-month high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $666,871.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,136 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,573 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

