Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bruker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

