Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day moving average is $214.12. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

