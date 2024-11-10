Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

BRKR opened at $57.73 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

