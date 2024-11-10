Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 829,713 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,602.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Shares of AUR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,355,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after buying an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

