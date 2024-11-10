VerifyMe (VRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.26 on Friday. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

