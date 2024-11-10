Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,608.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.