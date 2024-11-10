22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.12 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

