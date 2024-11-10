Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,109 shares of company stock worth $1,004,125. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Veracyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

