StockNews.com Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 177.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

