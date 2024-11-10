StockNews.com Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.08.
Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
