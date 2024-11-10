Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.94.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$32.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.84 and a 12-month high of C$35.90.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

