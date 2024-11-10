Wedbush Increases Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $38.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.03. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,490.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,490.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,163. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 586,410 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 569,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

