Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 309.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

