CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

CBAT opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.91. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

