DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,931,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $69,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

