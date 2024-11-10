Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

TKR stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The Timken Company has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

