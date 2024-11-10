Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 501.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $207.50 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.43 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.08.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

