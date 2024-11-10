Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,193 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $64,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

