Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.