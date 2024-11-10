Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $84,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $4,528,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

