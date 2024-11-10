5,045 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,045 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $69,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $13.17 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

