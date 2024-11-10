Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,193,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $311.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $315.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

