Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $77,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

