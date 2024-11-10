Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

