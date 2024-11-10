Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $65,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.27 and a 52-week high of $282.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

