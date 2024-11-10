Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 732 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $86.94.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
