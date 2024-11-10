Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 732 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.