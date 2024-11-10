Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 59,170 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Caesars Entertainment worth $60,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

