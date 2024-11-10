15,653 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after buying an additional 634,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

