Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $53,026,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 96.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.3% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

