425 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.