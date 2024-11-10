Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

