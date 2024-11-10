Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 180 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $329.65 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $326.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

