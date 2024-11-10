Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Quest Diagnostics worth $68,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,661.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,728 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.