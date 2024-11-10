Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $211.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.92 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.