Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $69,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $271.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

