Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $58,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

