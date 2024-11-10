Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

