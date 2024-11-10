M&G Plc Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

