Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $147.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

