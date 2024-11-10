Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

