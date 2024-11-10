United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $875.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $435.80 and a one year high of $888.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

