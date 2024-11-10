Graypoint LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 276,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,893,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $16.04 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

