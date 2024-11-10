Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 256,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,094,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,116,000 after acquiring an additional 227,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

