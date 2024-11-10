Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $2.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 84.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

