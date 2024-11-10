Graypoint LLC Invests $244,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

