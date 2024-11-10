M&G Plc Has $650,000 Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

M&G Plc trimmed its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $9.47 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

