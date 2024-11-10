Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

