Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

EMN opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

